Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

