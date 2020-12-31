Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.