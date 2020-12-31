 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

