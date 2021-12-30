For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. The fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…