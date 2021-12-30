 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

