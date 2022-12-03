Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesvill…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temper…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.