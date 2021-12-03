Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.