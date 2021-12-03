 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert