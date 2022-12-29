Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
