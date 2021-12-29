 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

