Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

