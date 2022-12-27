 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

