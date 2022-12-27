This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlot…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees…