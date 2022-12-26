This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlot…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…