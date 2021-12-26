Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
