Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
