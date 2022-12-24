 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

