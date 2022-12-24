Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It s…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly …
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear…