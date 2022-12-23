Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
