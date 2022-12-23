 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

