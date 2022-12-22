 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

