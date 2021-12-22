 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

