Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
