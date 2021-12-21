This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Mode…
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlott…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Th…
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ah…