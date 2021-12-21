 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

