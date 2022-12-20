 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

