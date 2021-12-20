 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

