Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

