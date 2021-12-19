For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
