Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.