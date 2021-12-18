This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
