For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
