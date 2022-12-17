 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert