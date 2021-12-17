 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

