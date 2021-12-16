This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
