Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.