Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Cha…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesv…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.