Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

