Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Loo…