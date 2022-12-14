Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.