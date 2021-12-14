 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

