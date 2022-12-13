Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Cha…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesv…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degree…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is pred…