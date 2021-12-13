Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
