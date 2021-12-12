Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
