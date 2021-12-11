Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.