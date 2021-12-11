This evening in Charlottesville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesvill…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlot…