Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

