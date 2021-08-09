This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. I…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is sh…