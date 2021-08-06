Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.