This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
