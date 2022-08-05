 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

