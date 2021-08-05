This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. I…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is sh…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…