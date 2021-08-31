 Skip to main content
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

