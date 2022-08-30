Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.