Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
