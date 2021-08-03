 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert