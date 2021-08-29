For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
