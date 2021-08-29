Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.