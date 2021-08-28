 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.75. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert