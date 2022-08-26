 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the algae at Lake Anna

What's behind the algae at Lake Anna

Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert