This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
