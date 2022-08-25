Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.