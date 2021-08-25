 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99.78. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert