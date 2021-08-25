This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99.78. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
“We often think in Virginia of flooding as a coastal phenomenon, where the reality is a lot of our flooding has taken place in non-coastal areas.”
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Peri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared…