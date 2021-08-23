Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.