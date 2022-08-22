 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

