Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degr…